Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Bomb Threats Disrupt Indian Flights: Centre Slams X Of ‘Abetting Crime’

Minister Naidu revealed that an investigation is underway to determine whether these bomb threats are part of a larger conspiracy.

Over 100 hoax bomb threats have targeted Indian flights in the past week, raising serious concerns. In response to this, the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has condemned social media platform X for enabling the spread of these alarming hoaxes.

The ministry accused X of “abetting crime” during a virtual meeting chaired by Joint Secretary Sanket S. Bhondve, which included representatives from airlines and social media giants like Meta.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu assured the public that the government is prioritizing passenger safety while responding to the threats. The Minister warned that individuals circulating hoax threats could face severe repercussions, including being placed on a no-fly list. Moreover, the government is considering amending the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, to facilitate action against offenses committed while an aircraft is on the ground, a loophole in current legislation.

“We are working to make these offenses cognizable, which will lead to punishments and fines,” Naidu said, emphasizing the seriousness of the threats, despite their hoax nature.

Impact on Flight Operations

These bomb threats have caused widespread disruption to flight operations across the country. On Sunday alone, 25 flights received bomb threats via anonymous accounts on X, leading to flight diversions and increased security protocols. IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India flights have all been impacted. Authorities have followed standard procedures, including alerting law enforcement and stepping up security checks at airports.

Investigation Underway

Minister Naidu revealed that an investigation is underway to determine whether these bomb threats are part of a larger conspiracy. While the investigation continues, airports have heightened security, with additional CCTV cameras and more thorough checks at checkpoints to prevent future incidents. “We are not compromising on safety. Even though these are hoaxes, they must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” Naidu stressed.

Legislative Changes in the Pipeline

In response to these threats, the government is also considering broader legislative changes aimed at strengthening aviation security rules. Amending the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act could allow for stricter penalties for those who issue hoax threats and disrupt aviation services.

As law enforcement agencies continue their investigation, the government is determined to address this growing security concern while ensuring the safety of all passengers traveling within Indian airspace.

ALSO READ: Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu Hoax Bomb Threats Union Ministry of Electronics and IT
