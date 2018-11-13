Censor board cuts in Rangeela Raja: The former chairman of the CBFC had moved to the Bombay High Court after the board ordederd 20 cuts in Rangeela Raja which is slated for release on November 16, 2018. A beleaguered Nihalani alleged that the CBFC ordered the cuts without following the guidelines of the government body and even watching his film within the mandated 21 days. He also alleged that CBFC gave preferential treatment to the Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan since both Aamir and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi are friends.

A vacation bench of Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani to go back to the regular bench after he approached the court against Censor Board’s cuts in his latest film Rangeela Raja. Nihalani also alleged that the CBFC wants to remove references to Ram in his film according to the instructions given by the government as it wants to garner votes in the name of Ram temple ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The former chairman of the CBFC had moved to the Bombay High Court after the board ordered 20 cuts in Rangeela Raja which is slated for release on November 16, 2018. A beleaguered Nihalani alleged that the CBFC ordered the cuts without following the guidelines of the government body and even watching his film within the mandated 21 days. He also alleged that CBFC gave preferential treatment to the Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan since both Aamir and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi are friends.

A day before the hearing of the case by the Bombay HC, Bollywood actor Govinda, Mishika Chourasia, Shakti Kapoor and Director Pahlaj Nihalani clarified in Mumbai that there is nothing objectionable in the movie.

Rangeela Raja is a comedy-drama directed and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and it features Govinda in double roles. The movie has been shot in 1990s backdrop and is touted to be a full-throttle entertainer. The release date of it is yet to be announced. According to reports, the film is inspired by the life of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More