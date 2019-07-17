The Bombay High Court found Goan beach-shack worker Samson D'Souza guilty in the murder case of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling. Samson D'Souza's sentence will be heard on July 19.

The Bombay High Court convicted Samson D’Souza, a beach-shack worker for the rape and murder of a British teenager, Scarlett Eden Keeling on Wednesday, July 17.

According to a PTI report, the Bombay High Court found Samson D’Souza guilty while acquitted the other accused Placido Carvalho of all the charges. Samson D’Souza will be sentenced on Friday, July 19.

The Bombay High Court convicted D’Souza under IPC sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 328 (for administering drugs), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and child abuse under section 8(2) of the Goa Children’s Act.

The verdict came two years after a lower court’s judgement, it had acquitted both accused of ‘lack of evidence’.Later, the decision was challenged by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and appealed against the verdict.

On February 18, 2008, 15-year-old Scarlett Eden Keeling found dead at Anjuna Beach. Scarlett had come to India on a six-month vacation with her mother, Fiona Mackeown and seven siblings.

However, Goa police initially sought to close the investigation concluding Keeling’s death as an accidental drowning. In March 2008, after the second post-mortem examination, it revealed that she had been drugged and raped.

