Bombay High Court restrains YouTube from displaying official trailer of Ram Janmabhoomi: The Bombay High Court on Thursday restrained YouTube from displaying the official trailer of the controversial movie ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’. The same court has dismissed petition against Kedarnath. The court directed chairman of Shia State Waqf Board (SWB) Syed Waseem Rizvi, who has scripted, produced and directed the movie, to stop the public exhibition of trailers, posters and other contents of the movie on social media, in theatres and in the country, the ANI reported. According to reports, ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ will showcase the timeline of Ayodhya and will portray how the faith of millions was challenged by religious extremists that divided the Hindus and Muslims in the country. The posters released by Rizvi depicts the picture of the 15th-century Babri mosque in Ayodhya that was demolished by Kar Sevaks on December 6, 1992.

The court decision came after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a Dharma Sabha (religious assembly) in Ayodhya to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government to bring an ordinance regarding the construction of the temple. Reports said the RSS is all set to launch a nationwide movement to revive the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. The ideological parent of the ruling BJP is likely to carry out a mass movement for building Ram Temple in the next two months. Imams and Maulvis have also opposed film as it shows Halala, Triple Talaq and depicts how important Ram Mandir is to the Hindus.

Recently, the Supreme Court adjourned Uttar Pradesh government’s request of early hearing for the Ayodhya title suit case to January. The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict.

