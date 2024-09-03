The Bombay High Court has directed the police investigating the sexual assault of two young girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, to build a “watertight” case and avoid rushing the filing of a charge sheet under public pressure. The court emphasized the need for a meticulous investigation to ensure justice is served.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan highlighted the importance of educating boys to prevent such incidents in the future. Justice Dere adapted a well-known government slogan, stating, “It’s crucial to educate boys—’Bete ko padhao, beti ko bachao’ (teach the boy, protect the girl).”

The court had taken suo motu cognizance of the disturbing incident last month, where two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a male attendant in the washroom of their school. The case sparked widespread public outrage, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) due to concerns over the local police’s handling of the investigation.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, representing the government, informed the court that a chargesheet would be filed soon. However, the bench cautioned against haste, stressing that the investigation should be thorough and free from external pressures.

“This case will set a precedent for future cases of this nature,” the court remarked, noting the significance of the public’s perception of justice in such sensitive matters. “Do not file the chargesheet hurriedly. There is still time. The investigation must be completed properly before filing. Ensure that everything is in order to make a watertight case.”

The High Court also criticized the SIT for maintaining the case diary in a “stereotypical” manner, which, according to the judges, reflected poorly on the quality of the investigation. The court underscored the importance of detailed and accurate record-keeping in the case diary, noting that omissions could undermine the investigation’s credibility.

“The purpose of maintaining a case diary is defeated when it is written in this way,” the judges stated, adding that the lack of detail in the diary pointed to a substandard investigation.

The court’s directives serve as a reminder of the importance of diligence and thoroughness in handling cases involving sexual violence, especially when the victims are minors. The case continues to be closely watched by the public and legal community alike, with the expectation that it will set a strong precedent for future investigations and prosecutions.