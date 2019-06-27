Several petitions challenged the quota by the state government calling it a populist one and unconstitutional as it will take the cap of reservation in the state to 68%.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the 16 percent quota granted to Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions is not justifiable and it should be reduced to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in government jobs in the state of Maharashtra.

The court pronounced its judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to grant 16% Quota to the Marathas of the state in admissions and jobs available in Maharashtra under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category on November 30, 2018.

Maharashtra legislative assembly had passed the bill which paved the way for this reservation for Marathas. The Devendra Fdanavis’s government earlier introduced the reservation through an ordinance route and later the legislative assembly dominated by the MLAs from the ruling coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena who support the move favored the transformation of the ordinance to a bill.

The bill will take the cap of reservation in the state to 68% from 52 %, 18% more than the limit set by the apex court of India. The state government has defended the move saying it is a bill which was long overdue for the Marathas who have played a major role in preserving the culture of the state but were neglected for a very long period of time.

The decision by the Bombay high court to uphold the bill gives a much-needed sigh of relief for the embattled Fadnavis government which will face an election later this year. Marathas quota is a populous decision and it will have its impact on the outcome of the upcomng assembly election in Maharashtra.

