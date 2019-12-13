Chandigarh, December 13: A book titled Four Battlefronts of a Military Hero authored by Colonel Surjan Singh Randhawa was released at the first day of the Military Literature Festival.

The book was released by the diginitories present on the dias Lt. Gen. HPS Kler, Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Former Resident Editor. TOI and Pioneer.

After the launch of the book Mr. Randhawa while addressing the gathering gave illustrious insights of the book by saying that a Military man is not only the warrior on the battle field but after retirement he also emerged as the true champion in another three important battles of his life which pertains to economic, social and family fronts. He said that that the message he gave in his book is that the soldiers were also human beings and they had to go through the rough phases of life after retirement. He said that a true soldier never give up and finally become a role model for his family and society . Mr. Randhawa said it was his fourth book and he had been writing on spirituality but this time in his recent book he tried to touch the inner core of a Military man which deals with morality, ethics and emotions. The author said that wives of the Militarymen were also real soldiers who so efficiently manage the family with limited resources when the military men were at war. He said that the essence of the book is to absolutely connecting army with civilians and government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App