The Election Commission flying squad, Chennai on Tuesday seized copies of a book titled, ‘ Nattai Ulukkum Rafale Bera Uzhaal’ (Rafale: The Scam That Shook the Nation). The book is mainly based on Rafale allegations and was seized hours before its launch. Calling it a violation of Model Code of Conduct, the officials swooped down Bharathi Puthakalyam bookshop that had copies of the book on Rafale allegations. The book has been written by S Vijayan and the poll squad, along with police had seized around 150 books from the bookstore, which is reportedly linked to Communist Party Of India (Marxist).

On Tuesday, EC official said a letter with no official stamp was issued to other publishers to cancel the release of the book on grounds of Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of national elections starting April 11. Though, the books were returned in the evening by police, hours after confiscation. Responding to the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer said neither the ECI nor the CEO had ordered anything related to the seizure of the books. However, the District Electoral Officer (DEO), Chennai has been instructed to investigate and present a report on the matter.

Veteran Journalist N Ram, who has written several articles on alleged irregularities in the deal of 36 Rafale jets deal signed by the BJP government with France in 2016, launched the book. Condemning the seizure of the book, N Ram said some 500 copies were confiscated and it was outrageous that attempts to launch the book were ruined by the polls squad and police personnel. Questioning EC’s move, he said it was still not clear why the chief election commissioner allowed seizure of the books. He further asked the publishers to approach the Madras High Court.

On the other hand, the publishers complained that they were not given permission to release the book at the venues they asked for. Hence they decided to launch the book at their respective bookstores, however, the EC within hours paid a visit there as well and raided the book stores too.

The book had information on the Rafale jet, allegations of corruption and crony capitalism, along with investigative reports on Rafale deal by journalist N Ram.

