Indian dog breeds can be used to meet new security challenges. They can help in controlling the smuggling of narcotics, ensuring the security at the borders, fight terrorism and much more.

A year after PM Modi’s appeal to induct Indian dog breeds in Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission, it seems like most security agencies are ready to induct several Indian breeds like Mudhol hounds, Rajapalayam and Rampur Hounds in their ranks. Instead of opting for foreign breeds in dog squads, Indian breeds, like the ones which were used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja in establishing Hindi Swaraj, found on the borders of Maharashtra and Karnataka, are being trained.

In the discussion with the security agencies, PM Modi had suggested that Indian dog breeds can be used to meet with new challenges, such as controlling the smuggling of narcotics, ensuring the security at the borders, fight terrorism and much more.

After his push for indigenous breeds, several; security agencies have now started to take steps in this direction with Mudhol Hounds, being the centre of attraction. These security agencies include the Indian army, paramilitary forces like ITBP, SSB and NSG, police forces of states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. All these dogs squads undergo several months of training before being deployed in the field.

Interestingly, the Indian Air Force has also decided to acquire two Mudhol Hounds to help keep birds, which can be a major threat to fighter planes, away from the air space.

N