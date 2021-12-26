In his address to the nation on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi said “The government has decided that Precaution Dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022."

As the Omicron scare looms large over India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, announced the approval of booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers, along with people above the age of 60 with co-morbidities.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi said “The government has decided that Precaution Dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of a doctor.”

Experts around the world have flagged that the immunity offered by a vaccine tends to wade away after a period of 6 months. By that logic, the healthcare and frontline workers, who are now stepping up efforts to fight against Omicron, are the most vulnerable section that need to get the booster doses on priority. Thereby, there will be getting their third dose of the vaccine this coming January.

As nations like US & UK rush to jab its citizens with booster doses, Is it also time that the Indian government rolls out booster doses to not just healthcare and frontline workers and seniors above the age of 60 with co-morbidities but for everyone, considering warning signs that the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant, may hit India by February next year.