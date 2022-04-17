The bilateral meetings between PM Modi and Johnson scheduled for next week will focus on trade and security relations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described India as an economic superpower ahead of his visit, and emphasized the strategic cooperation with New Delhi, saying that “while we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic governments, it is crucial that democracies and friends remain together.”

Johnson emphasized India’s status as the world’s largest democracy in a statement released ahead of his visit next week. “In these uncertain times, India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a very valued strategic partner for the UK,” Johnson said. “Friends and democracies stick together.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will visit India next week. The bilateral meetings between PM Modi and Johnson will focus on trade and security relations.

Johnson noted that his visit to India will focus on issues that are important to the people of both countries, such as job creation, economic growth, energy security, and defence.