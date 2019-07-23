Boris Johnson defeated Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Tory leadership contest on Tuesday will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Boris Johnson got 66% votes of the 87% voter turnout, said reports.

Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after incumbent Theresa May demits office over the failure of her Brexit plan. Johnson had also promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without the deal by Halloween this year. He defeated Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest on Tuesday.

Reports said Boris Johnson got 66% votes of the 87% voter turnout. He got the support of 92,153 members of the Conservative Party, while his opponent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt got 46,656 votes.

Incumbent UK PM Theresa May will step down after meeting Queen Elizabeth in the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, who will officially appoint Boris Johnson as the new Prime Minister.

The result of the Tory leadership contest has given a thumping majority to Britain’s one of the most popular leaders and elected an avowed Brexit supporter in charge of the government for the first time since the UK voted to leave the EU in the shock 2016 referendum.

Ater registering the thumping victory, Boris Johnson thanked his supported saying, Thank you all for the incredible honour. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite the country and the party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. He will work flat out to repay the confidence.

The losing man Jeremy Haunt said, Congratulations Boris Johnson for a campaign well fought. He said Johnson will be a great PM for the country at this critical moment! Throughout campaign he showed optimism, energy & unbounded confidence in the wonderful country & people need that. All best wishes from the entrepreneur 🙂

United States President Donald Trump also congratulated Boris Johnson through a tweet. Trump said Boris will be great!

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

In accordance with British constitutional protocol, the Queen Elizabeth II had officially invited Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon before taking over as Prime Minister of the country. He was elected as the new PM earlier this week after defeating Therasa May as leader of the governing Conservative Party.

At the black door of 10 Downing Street, after meeting the Queen, Boris Johnson, in his speech, thanked predecessor but blamed her failure to achieve Brexit on pessimists and critics.

Hr said doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again.

