Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the UK PM in New Delhi on Friday to discuss strategic, defence, diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will begin his two-day India visit on Thursday. Johnson will Ahmedabad before embarking for New Delhi. In Ahmedabad, the UK PM will meet business group leaders and discuss the commercial and trade links between India and the UK. This will be the first time a UK Prime Minister will visit Gujarat.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the UK PM in New Delhi to discuss strategic, defence, diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries. Before meeting PM Modi, Johnson will attend a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan and then a wreath-laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Johnson will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. According to the British Hish Commission in India, Johnson will use the visit to further the progress in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year with India. It has been speculated that the deal will catapult UK’s total annual trade by up to 28 billion pounds by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds.