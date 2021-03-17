UK Prime Minister confirms his visit to India next month. the confirmation has come two months after he had to cancel his visit to India in January 2021 due to rising coronavirus cases in his country, the trip will be his first major international trip after Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to visit India next month as part of the efforts to boost the UK’s opportunities in the region and to strengthen Indo-Pacific ties. This trip will be his first major trip abroad after Brexit.

The confirmation of his visit comes two months after he had to cancel the visit to India in January this year due to the surge in coronavirus infections in the UK. Johnson, who was invited as a Republic Day chief guest by India had planned the trip in January 2021 to as part of the efforts to speed up trade relations between India and the UK.

Downing Street, which houses the official residence of the UK Prime Minister had made an announcement saying that Johnson will travel to India in January 2021 to invigorate a key strategic relationship that supports employment opportunities and investment across the United Kingdom as part of his first major bilateral visit since taking office and the first visit ever since the Brexit.

Also Read:

On the upcoming visit, PM Johnson’s office has stated that it would tilt its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its ‘Integrated Review of government policy’ for the coming years, stating that the area represented the geopolitical centre of the world.

Britain has made a formal appeal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in February, seeking membership of the 11- nation bloc to open up new opportunities for post-Brexit trade and influence, connecting itself to the huge growth market for the future. The country has also requested to join Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to become a dialog partner.

Also Read: