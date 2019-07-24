After meeting Queen Elizabeth, Boris Johnson took over as new Prime Minister of Britain on Wednesday. The Conservative Party leader has been pushing Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) with or with out a deal.

Boris took over the command of the country after meeting the queen Elizabeth at the Barkingham Palace, a day after he won the leadership elections. The former London mayor and journalist who played a major role in 2016 Brexit will succeed Theresa May.

The 55-year-old Conservative Party leader on Tuesday, after winning the party elections, had said that party is going to get Brexit done on October 31 and is committed to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of can do.

