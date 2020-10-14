This time reportedly an angry Hindutva supporters mob broke into a Tanishq outlet in Gandhidham town. #Boycott Tanishq sparked quite a stir with its 45-second ad on-air showing an inter-faith marriage. Staff alleges that they have been abused and the mob pasted a poster on its entry door demanding an apology.

Tanishq Ad Controversy: This time reportedly an angry Hindutva supporters mob broke into a Tanishq outlet in Gandhidham town. #Boycott Tanishq sparked quite a stir when India’s renowned jewellery brand 45-second ad on air showed a Muslim family celebrating baby shower in a traditional way for their pregnant daughter-in-law who belonged to a different community. Staff alleges that they have been abused and the mob pasted a poster on its entry door demanding an apology to a local Hindu nationalist outfit for the same.

The poster stuck outside read that the campaign of the jewellery going on in media is shameful and that Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to Samagra Kutch Jilla Hindu Samaj. Severe backlash and boycott forced Tanishq, the renowned jewellery franchise of Titans Group to reportedly pulled off its ad video for its Ekatvam jewellery line on Monday. According to the staff of that showroom around 120 people gheraoed in front of the outlet and six or seven later forced in hurling abuses and harassing the staff. The staff said they didn’t inform the police earlier fearing another controversy.

On Tuesday the brand’s official statement stated that they are deeply saddened by the severe reactions and they only believe in celebrating the coming together of people from different walks of life. Many people are supporting the boycott stating that the ad promotes ‘love jihad’ hurting sentiments of a certain section of the community. Several including Bollywood celebrities and politician along with netizens are clearly divided over the controversy.

The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut vehemently supported the boycott claiming it is promoting not only ‘love jihad’ but also sexism. The Queen actor said the ad was wrong at many levels and said that Tanishq reduced the woman to just a set of ovaries and hence the ad’s execution promote sexism along with love jihad. While author Chetan Bhagat, Divya Dutt, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar along with other voices in the industry shared their thoughts and support for the ad condemning the boycott.