BPCL Assam recruitment 2019: The Bharat Petroleum Oil and Gas Companies in India (BPCL), Assam has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Senior Manager (Law) through its official website. All those candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the post are advised to check the details regarding the vacancies on the official website of BPCL and start applying on the prescribed format before the last date for submission of the application form.

Also, as per the notification, the eligible candidates need to walk-in for an interview which has been scheduled to be held by the recruiting authority on January 2, next year.

How to check the BPCL Assam recruitment 2019 notification on the official website of BPCL?

Visit the official website of BPCL

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, search for the link that reads, “Latest recruitment updates” and click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now click on the relevant recruitment notification and click on the link

The PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

BPCL Assam Senior Manager recruitment 2019: Vacancy details, Name and number of posts

Senior Manager (Law)- 01

Eligibility Criteria: Education Qualification



Applicants need to be a graduate in any discipline with at least 50%$ marks and must have a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 50% marks or applicants must have attended 5 years integrated LLB Degree (Professional) course and secured 50% marks in the same. Those who have a Master Degree in Law (LLM) will be given preference. For more information regarding the job, log in to the official website.

