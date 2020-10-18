BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired on Sunday from the Indian Navy's indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai. The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres. BRAHMOS as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

In a major boost for India’s missile strike capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that it can develop a complete hypersonic cruise missile system in the next four to five years which will have the capability to strike its targets at speeds at least double than that of world’s present fastest BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The DRDO testfired the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) on September 7 which is expected to lay the foundation for the development of a hypersonic cruise missile system.

