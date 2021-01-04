Taking forward the vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MyGOV, a citizen engagement platform, founded by the Government of India became the most go-to hub for citizen engagement and participative governance in 2020.

Taking forward the vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MyGOV, a citizen engagement platform, founded by the Government of India became the most go-to hub for citizen engagement and participative governance in 2020. Amid the turbulent year as the world battled the ‘invisible enemy’- Covid-19, the online portal saw an unprecedented growth of 47 lakh new users in 2020. MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh has shared the portal registered 4 lakh new users per month in 2020 as compared to 1.51 lakh new users per month earlier.

Especially in 2020, MyGov played a significant role in spreading awareness and information about Covid 19. Having successfully engaged with 1.47 CR citizens, MyGov created content for the Aarogya Setu app, which augmented India’s fight against COVID-19. It helped netizens looking for authentic & speedy information on the novel coronavirus. The portal took the initiative of delivering real-time updates on COVID-19 in over 10 Indian Languages.

Uniting with the country’s fight against the pandemic, the portal showcased and shared the untold stories of hope & inspiration amidst COVID-19 with Survivor Stories, AatmaNirbhar Champions, Corona Warriors & more. At the same time, it became a torchbearer of PM’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by focusing on a solution-centric approach, giving citizens the opportunity to ideate and innovate. During the lockdown, the portal hosted 89 interesting, engaging & informative quizzes like Eat Right Quiz, Farmers First Quiz & Dekho Apna Desh Quiz across the nation.

With millions of citizens working from their homes, social media became the numero uno during the year of pandemic. MyGov established itself as the most followed Social Media channel of the government and garnered 441.13 crore impressions. In a successful attempt to connect with over 10 Crore millennials & Generation Z, the portal adopted various new Indian social media platforms like Roposo India, Pinterest, share chat app, and Chingaari. Striking the right chord while bringing forth the voices of New India, MyGov’s two youth-friendly Podcasts gained many followers and engagement.

MyGov’s initiative to launch various contests & challenges such as Aatmanirbhar Toys Innovation, AI Solution Challenge, and App Innovate Challenge enhanced the active citizen participation and role in govt policy-making processes throughout the year. The portal during the turbulent times hosted all Lockdown & Unlock orders in easy to understand infographics and videos. With a 24/7 AI enabled Chatbot MyGov attempted to bust myths and combat rumors by sharing facts of travel restrictions, COVID appropriate behavior, and all Govt guidelines regarding air, rail & road travel.

