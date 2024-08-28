In the latest development, BJP alleges leader Priyangu Pandey attacked by TMC goons with 6 rounds of bullets in Bhatpara.

Arjun Singh, BJP leader says, “Priyangu Pandey is our party leader. Today his car was attacked…and firing was done…The driver has been shot…7 round firing was done…This was done in the presence of the ACP…”

Bengal Police Detains BJP Party Workers

Police detains protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata’s Bata Chowk.

Police detains BJP leader Locket Chatterjee who joined protest after BJP’s call for 12-hour ‘Bharat Bandh’ at Kolkata’s Bata Chowk.

She says, “Nothing will happen, the more they detain, the more people will join the protest. This is the anger of people and they are on the road. Police can detain people but not to the idea.”