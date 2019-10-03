Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra today. It is going to be the first commercial train, which will be operational from October 5. A notification released by the IRCTC on September 29 noted that the train is now available for booking. With the new train services, it would take only eight hours for the pilgrims to travel from Delhi to Katra. Currently, the journey takes over 12 hours. The minimum amount to be paid for reserving a seat will be Rs 1,630 while the maximum amount will be Rs 3,015.

Apart from that, the 33rd edition of World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit is also scheduled to begin from today. Reports said that the summit would focus on South Asian economic outlook, environmental reforms, infrastructure, innovation, and artificial intelligence. Over 800 leaders from as many as 40 countries would take part in the event.

The World Women Boxing Championship will also kickstart in Russia from today. Two veterans and five debutants will be contesting from the Indian contingent, including MC Mary Kom and Sarita.

Here are the Breaking News LIVE updates of October 3:

