Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra today. It is going to be the first commercial train, which will be operational from October 5. A notification released by the IRCTC on September 29 noted that the train is now available for booking. With the new train services, it would take only eight hours for the pilgrims to travel from Delhi to Katra. Currently, the journey takes over 12 hours. The minimum amount to be paid for reserving a seat will be Rs 1,630 while the maximum amount will be Rs 3,015.
Apart from that, the 33rd edition of World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit is also scheduled to begin from today. Reports said that the summit would focus on South Asian economic outlook, environmental reforms, infrastructure, innovation, and artificial intelligence. Over 800 leaders from as many as 40 countries would take part in the event.
The World Women Boxing Championship will also kickstart in Russia from today. Two veterans and five debutants will be contesting from the Indian contingent, including MC Mary Kom and Sarita.
Here are the Breaking News LIVE updates of October 3:
Live Updates
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Union Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir would become the most developed states after 10 years. He said that before the abrogation of Article 370, there were many obstacles in J&K's path to development.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says state providing funds to all states affected due to natural disasters
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has denied the allegation levelled by the Opposition against the ruling BJP that it did not provide funds for disaster relief in the state. He said that the assistance of all kinds was being given to all states affected due to natural disasters. He added that the government also released funds for rehabilitation in the state.
Bihar floods: Rescue work on shelve after pump brought from Coal India had technical issues
On being asked about the measures taken by the authorities to rescue people affected by Bihar floods, Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Dept, Bihar says that the rescue workers will start clearing water from Rajendra Nagar soon after a pump that has been brought from Coal India will start working. The pump had technical issues.
Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 6:30 pm today
The ANI has reported that the Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting at around 6:30 pm today. The more details on the meeting are yet to be ascertained. However, the speculations are that the cabinet can discuss the ongoing situation in Bihar, the economic slowdown among others.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari plays Lord Parashurama at Nav Shri Manav Dharm Ramlila in Model Town
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is playing the part of Lord Parashurama at Nav Shri Manav Dharm Ramlila in Delhi's Model Town. Speaking to media, he says, "It is a pleasure to be a part of Ramlila to popularise stories about Lord Ram. I am playing the part of Lord Parashurama who had fought against unjust kings".
India blocks Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) President Masood Khan's event in Lower House of the French Parliament
India has blocked Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) President Masood Khan's event in Lower House of the French Parliament, reported the ANI. Following a demarche issued to French Foreign Ministry by the Indian mission in Paris, the PoK President was barred from attending the event.