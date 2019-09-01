Breaking News Live Updates: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on Saturday weeding out 19 lakh individuals and including over three crore persons in the final draft. However, the list is marred by major discrepancies. Many Indians were left out from the list. The ruling BJP has openly criticized the process for NRC, saying the party has lost all hopes in NRC. On the other side, the saffron party has demanded a similar exercise for Delhi. The NRC in Assam was carried out to identify genuine Indian citizens and foreigners.
The relatives of detained former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were allowed to meet their families this week nearly a month after both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah’s sister and her children met him on Saturday at Hari Niwas in Srinagar. While as Mehbooba’s mother and sister met her at Chesmashahion Thursday. However, Farooq Abdullah’s repeated requests to meet his son were denied, said reports.
Here are the day’s live updates:
Live Updates
India is not dharamshala: Assam BJP minister on giving shelter to all refugees
The BJP's Assam minister has opposed the idea of giving citizenship to all the refugees from all the religions. Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that India is not a dharamshala or welfare home. He also termed the NRC final list as faulty. Sharma said that the party would approach the apex court and would seek reverification in certain areas.
Mother included, 2 daughters excluded from final NRC list in Assam
A woman, who was included in the NRC final list and her two daughters excluded, is shocked and depressed over the process for NRC. After discovering only her name in the list, Meena Hazarika, 45, asked whether she was a Bangladeshi. She also asked whether she should end her life. Major discrepancies were found in the NRC final draft. Many Indians have been excluded and many foreigners included in the list, reports said.
Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, kidneys not function properly
The health condition of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has deteriorated as his kidneys are not functioning properly. Lalu is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. The 71-year-old leader's son Tejashwi Yadav visited Lalu on Saturday.
Farooq Abdullah has no access to telephone
Three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullaah, who was jailed just ahead of the abrogation of Article 370, has no access to the telephone. The government officials met him several times over the past weeks. He wanted to meet his son Omar Abdullah but he was disallowed.
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti allowed to meet families
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have met their relatives this week. The former's sister and her children were allowed to meet him while as the latters mother and sister met her. The meetings come nearly a month after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status.