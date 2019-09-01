Breaking News Live Updates: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was published on Saturday weeding out 19 lakh individuals and including over three crore persons in the final draft. However, the list is marred by major discrepancies. Many Indians were left out from the list. The ruling BJP has openly criticized the process for NRC, saying the party has lost all hopes in NRC. On the other side, the saffron party has demanded a similar exercise for Delhi. The NRC in Assam was carried out to identify genuine Indian citizens and foreigners.

The relatives of detained former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were allowed to meet their families this week nearly a month after both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah’s sister and her children met him on Saturday at Hari Niwas in Srinagar. While as Mehbooba’s mother and sister met her at Chesmashahion Thursday. However, Farooq Abdullah’s repeated requests to meet his son were denied, said reports.

Here are the day’s live updates:

Live Updates

