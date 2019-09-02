Breaking News Live updates: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. The Congress leader had appeared before the ED in the national capital on Saturday for the second straight day. On Friday, the ED officials had grilled Shivakumar for over 4 hours and recorded his statement. Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had slammed the ED after it refused to allow a plea by Shivakumar for exempting him from appearing before it today in view of Ganesha Chaturthi festival.

On the other side, Pakistan will provide consular access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, September 2, following the International Court of Justice’s verdict. Pakistan on Sunday stated that the former naval officer would get consular access in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the ICJ ruling and the laws of Pakistan. Today, the Indian officials will meet Jadhav. He was arrested from Iran in 2016. However, Pakistan claimed the 49-year-old Indian national was arrested in Balochistan, accusing him of terrorism and subversive activities. Meanwhile, Sikh groups have protested outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against the conversion of minorities. The protesters have demanded the safety of Sikh families.

Here are today’s live updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App