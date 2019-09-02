Breaking News Live updates: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. The Congress leader had appeared before the ED in the national capital on Saturday for the second straight day. On Friday, the ED officials had grilled Shivakumar for over 4 hours and recorded his statement. Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had slammed the ED after it refused to allow a plea by Shivakumar for exempting him from appearing before it today in view of Ganesha Chaturthi festival.
On the other side, Pakistan will provide consular access to jailed Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, September 2, following the International Court of Justice’s verdict. Pakistan on Sunday stated that the former naval officer would get consular access in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the ICJ ruling and the laws of Pakistan. Today, the Indian officials will meet Jadhav. He was arrested from Iran in 2016. However, Pakistan claimed the 49-year-old Indian national was arrested in Balochistan, accusing him of terrorism and subversive activities. Meanwhile, Sikh groups have protested outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against the conversion of minorities. The protesters have demanded the safety of Sikh families.
D K Shivakumar, senior Congress leader from Karnataka, on Monday arrived at Enforcement Directorate's office in the national capital in connection with a money laundering case. Earlier on Sunday, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy slammed the ED for refusing to allow a plea by Shivakumar for exempting him from appearing before it today in view of Ganesha Chaturthi festival.
Sikh groups protest outside Pakistan High Commission against forced conversion of minorities
Protests erupted on Monday outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi against the alleged conversion of minorities. The protests took place days after a Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam. She also married to a Muslim man in Punjab province, which her family members said was done at a gunpoint.
Indian officer meets Kulbhushan Jadhav
An Indian officer was allowed meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav today, nearly one and a half month after International Court of Justice pronounced its verdict. The ICJ had ordered Pakistan to provide consular access to the former naval officer under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.
Pakistan's consular offer comes amid Kashmir situation
Pakistan offered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at a time when both the neighbouring countries are at loggerheads over the Kashmir situation. After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the situation between India and Pakistan escalated.
Gaurav Ahluwalia reaches Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav
Gaurav Ahluwalia, charge d’Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, has reached Pakistan to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. Ahluwalia is accompanied by the High Commission officials. The meeting will be first of its kind after the arrest of Jadhav in 2016.