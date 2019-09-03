Breaking News Live updates: As many as five people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a massive fire that broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of state-run ONGC at Uran near Mumbai this morning. Though the fire was brought under control within 2 hours, five precious lives were lost. The fire tragedy also puts a question mark on the safety aspect of the oil refinery while the reason behind the fire hasn’t ascertained yet. A major disaster was averted after the ONGC personnel diverted gas to the nearest Hazira plant.
In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted the US-made Apache AH-64-E multirole helicopters to boost the country’s combat capabilities. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Western Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar attended the ‘Pooja’ ceremony held for the Apache choppers before their induction at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab. The Apache choppers receive water cannon salute, before induction at the Pathankot Air Base. India became the 16th nation in the world to be operating the Apache attack helicopters. IAF PRO Anupam Banerjee said it’s a ceremonial induction of the aircraft into IAF and India has received 8 aircraft so far. A total of 22 aircraft will come in a phased manner and all will be inducted into IAF, he added.
The bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was spared the embarrassment of being sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody, will be heard at 3 pm today. Chidambaram will complete 15 days of police remand on Tuesday which cannot be further extended.
US Navy Chief Captain Daniel E Fillion, who helped Indian pilots to attain the training to fly Apache AH-64 E attack helicopter, attended the induction ceremony at the office of Defense Cooperation at Punjab's Pathankot Air Base. He said the US is very happy to attend the induction ceremony and it's a great day for US-India bilateral defence relationship.
Reports said Bilaspur police had registered a case against Amit Jogi on Friday after his claim to tribal status was rejected by a government-appointed committee. BJP leader Sameera Paikra had registered a case with Gaurela police station of Bilaspur against Jogi under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. Amit won 2013 assembly elections from Marwahi as an ST candidate. Terming his son's arrest "vendetta politics", JCC supremo and former CM Ajit Jogi said that jungle-raj is going on in Chhattisgarh.
The Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday arrest Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi in Bilaspur. Amit Jogi was arrested in connection with producing alleged fake birth certificate while filing nomination papers during 2013 assembly elections.