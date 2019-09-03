Breaking News Live updates: As many as five people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a massive fire that broke out at an oil and gas processing plant of state-run ONGC at Uran near Mumbai this morning. Though the fire was brought under control within 2 hours, five precious lives were lost. The fire tragedy also puts a question mark on the safety aspect of the oil refinery while the reason behind the fire hasn’t ascertained yet. A major disaster was averted after the ONGC personnel diverted gas to the nearest Hazira plant.

In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) inducted the US-made Apache AH-64-E multirole helicopters to boost the country’s combat capabilities. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Western Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar attended the ‘Pooja’ ceremony held for the Apache choppers before their induction at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab. The Apache choppers receive water cannon salute, before induction at the Pathankot Air Base. India became the 16th nation in the world to be operating the Apache attack helicopters. IAF PRO Anupam Banerjee said it’s a ceremonial induction of the aircraft into IAF and India has received 8 aircraft so far. A total of 22 aircraft will come in a phased manner and all will be inducted into IAF, he added.

The bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was spared the embarrassment of being sent to Tihar jail under judicial custody, will be heard at 3 pm today. Chidambaram will complete 15 days of police remand on Tuesday which cannot be further extended.

