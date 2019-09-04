Breaking News Live updates September 4, 2019: The Enforcement Directorate will produce Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar before the court today, September 4, in New Delhi. Reports say ED will seek more time from the Court to quiz Shivakumar in relation with the money laundering case. Shivakumar was arrested last night almost after a week of questioning by the investigating agency.
Reacting to the arrest, Congress accused BJP for vendetta politics by misusing the Enforcement Directorate. Reports say Congress will stage protests in Delhi and Karnataka to oppose DK Shivakumar’s arrest.
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s arrest was a deliberate attack on Congress leader fueled by BJP to avoid questions on sinking Indian economy and loss of jobs.
On the other side, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said he is not happy with the arresting of Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Talking to the reporters Yediyurappa said the arrest Shivakumar has not bring him any happiness in fact he will pray to God for his release. Karnataka CM added he hasn’t hated anyone whether the leader is from his party or opposition. In his entire life, he hasn’t mean to harm anyone, Indian judiciary will do the right justice to him, Yediyurappa said.
“Will be the happiest person on hearing the news of Shivakumar’s release,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Reports say DK Shivakumar has not been cooperating with investigating agencies who wanted to ask him a few questions on Tuesday in relation to money laundering case.
Another Congress leader P Chidambaram is facing the heat now a days. The probe agencies have levelled the allegations of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds to INX Media against Chidambaram and have been grilling him from last a few days. Reports say Chidambaram allegedly helped his son Karti Chidambaram to invest foreign funds into the media company when he was Union Finance Minister in 2007 under UPA government. Mr Chidambaram has denied the allegations, saying it was politically motivated,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.
Live Updates
HD Kumaraswamy supports DK Shivakumar, slams Centre
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, through a tweet, supported his party member DK Shivakumar saying Congress leader is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda. He also lashed out at Centre for misusing the probe agencies. Kumaraswamy said BJP is fueling probe agencies to take actions against Opposition leaders as they are easy targets.
Vindictive politics has become the order of the day. Opposition leaders are easy victims of power misuse. In public life, we need to be strong to face baseless allegations and conspiracies. I am sure Mr @DKShivakumar is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda against him.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 2, 2019
DK Shivakumar's health deteriorating, says Youth Congress chief
After visiting DK Shivakumar at the RML Hospital in New Delhi, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said his Karnataka Congress leader's health is deteriorating and he can't take the harassment anymore. Doctors have advised him to take complete rest but ED is forcefully trying to take him away.
Srinivas B V, Youth Congress President after visiting #DKShivakumar at the RML hospital in Delhi: His health has deteriorated due to the harassment he has been subjected to. Doctors have advised him to rest but Enforcement Directorate (ED) is trying to take him away. pic.twitter.com/nnxg6MUzy1— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019