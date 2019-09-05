Breaking news Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will decide the fate of former finance minister P Chidambaram regarding his plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader continues to remain in the CBI custody. He was arrested on August 21 when the CBI officers had to scale the walls of his Jor Bagh residence to gain access. The top court had reserved orders on August 29 on his plea. The Congress had called Chidambaram’s arrest as a broad daylight murder of democracy.

Here are the day’s live updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App