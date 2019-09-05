Breaking news Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will decide the fate of former finance minister P Chidambaram regarding his plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader continues to remain in the CBI custody. He was arrested on August 21 when the CBI officers had to scale the walls of his Jor Bagh residence to gain access. The top court had reserved orders on August 29 on his plea. The Congress had called Chidambaram’s arrest as a broad daylight murder of democracy.
Here are the day’s live updates:
Live Updates
290 booked under PSA in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5 decision
In the past 30 days since Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special autonomous character, as many as 290 people have been booked under the Public Safety Act. Reports said that 250 among them were booked in Kashmir and 40 in Jammu. The PSA allows the government to arrest a person for three to six months without a trial. Amnesty International has termed PSA a lawless law.
20th India-Russia Annual Summit will strengthen bond between two nations: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the 20th India-Russia Annual Sumit will strengthen the bond between the two countries and the people. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia to take part in the summit.
The 20th India-Russia Annual Summit will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and its citizens. The summit will provide a fillip to co-operation in trade, investment, nuclear energy & maritime connectivity under the leadership of @narendramodi & @KremlinRussia_E. https://t.co/ZLL4kpcU78— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 5, 2019
PM Modi says Punjab firecracker factory blast heart-wrenching
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Punjab firecracker factory blast as a heart-wrenching. Expressing condolences with the bereaved families, the prime minister said the concerned agencies are working on rescue operations. He also hoped the earliest recovery of the injured. At least 23 people were killed and 27 others injured when a powerful blast inside the factory on Wednesday.
The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2019
Supreme Court to pronounce vedict on Chidambaram's plea
All eyes are on the Supreme Court which is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on his plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order denying him bail. He was arrested on August 21 from his Delhi's JorBah residence. The CBI officials had to scale the walls and roof of his wife to get inside. He was taken to CBI headquarters.