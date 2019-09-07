Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 am today, hours after Indian attempt to become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon apparentely failed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists lost contact with the Vikram Lander at the last moment at around 2.1 km from moon surface.

Now, the country has no option than to wait for another mission to join the US, Russia and China that have landed on the moon. Chandrayaan 2 was the third attempted spacecraft landing across the globe in 2019. China joined the US and Russia in January this year after its Chang’e 4 spacecraft mission deployed Yutu 2 — a rover, on the far side of the moon. Israel also attempted to join the elite club that have landed on the moon but failed.

Highlights

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App