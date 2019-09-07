Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 am today, hours after Indian attempt to become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon apparentely failed. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists lost contact with the Vikram Lander at the last moment at around 2.1 km from moon surface.
Now, the country has no option than to wait for another mission to join the US, Russia and China that have landed on the moon. Chandrayaan 2 was the third attempted spacecraft landing across the globe in 2019. China joined the US and Russia in January this year after its Chang’e 4 spacecraft mission deployed Yutu 2 — a rover, on the far side of the moon. Israel also attempted to join the elite club that have landed on the moon but failed.
Highlights
Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi begins address from ISRO HQ in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his address to the nation from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. He was earlier witnessing the landing of Vikram lander which lost communication with the scientists. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019, from Sriharikota.
PM Modi begins
Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi to address nation shortly
Hours after Vikram lander lost contact with the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation today. His address will begin at 8 pm from ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. PM Modi is likely to praise the ISRO scientists for their work.
Chandrayaan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation from ISRO control centre at 8 am today