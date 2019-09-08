Former Union law minister and prominent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passed away early on Sunday morning. Jethmalani was 95-years-old and died just 6 days before his 96th birthday. Jethmalani had been ill since last two weeks. He served as India’s Union Law Minister and a chairman of the Bar Council of India. Jethmalani announced his retirement from the judicial profession on September 10, 2017. He was elected a member of parliament in the 6th and the 7th Lok Sabha on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mumbai.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App