Former Union law minister and prominent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passed away early on Sunday morning. Jethmalani was 95-years-old and died just 6 days before his 96th birthday. Jethmalani had been ill since last two weeks. He served as India’s Union Law Minister and a chairman of the Bar Council of India. Jethmalani announced his retirement from the judicial profession on September 10, 2017. He was elected a member of parliament in the 6th and the 7th Lok Sabha on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mumbai.
Sambit Patra on Jethmalani's demise
Smabut Patra also paid tribute to a veteran lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani.
Tributes #RamJethmalani 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XGZOemu1p3— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 8, 2019
He will be always remembered for his role in development of Indian Jurisprudence: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain
National spokesperson of BJP, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that he is more than sad because of the demise of former Union Minister and veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani.
Saddened by the passing away of vetaran lawyer & former Union Law Minister #RamJethmalani ji.— Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) September 8, 2019
He will always be remembered for his legal acumen & his role in the development of Indian Jurisprudence.
My condolences to his family & loved ones.
Jethmalani was a legal powerhouse: Vasundhara Raje
Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said that Jethmalani's death is a big loss for the nation as he was an eminent criminal lawyer and thinker.
Deeply saddened by the passing of former Union Minister Shri. Ram Jethmalani ji. An eminent criminal lawyer and thinker - Jethmalani ji was a legal powerhouse in every sense. His passing is a great loss to the nation & to the legal fraternity.#RamJethmalani— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) September 8, 2019
Saddened by the demise of Jethmalani: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that he is very saddened by the demise Jethmalani and he was an institution himself.
Saddened by the demise of Shri #RamJethmalani , former Law Minister, @RJDforIndia MP and a stalwart lawyer. He was an institution himself. His demise is a great loss to nation & legal fraternity. Sincere tributes to him & condolences to family. May his soul rest in peace!— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 8, 2019
India has lost one of the best jurists: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that he was a legal eagle and was ever ready to pick on legal merit.
Condolences on the demise of Shri. #RamJethmalani, Member of Rajya Sabha and an eminent lawyer. Truly, he was a legal eagle. Fiery and ever ready to pick on legal merit, in #jethmalani’s passing away, India has lost a jurist.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 8, 2019
Tribute to the doyen of criminal law: Abhishek Singhvi
Abhishek Singhvi, Member of Parliament, said in his tweet that Jethmalani inspired many generations of lawyers and will keep inspiring the lawyers of the country.
Tributes to the doyen of criminal law and stalwart advocate #RamJethmalani.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 8, 2019
You have inspired many generations of lawyers and keep inspiring many more to come. May your soul attains salvation.
ॐ शांति... pic.twitter.com/zmsqIuRJR2
Deeply saddened on Jethmalani's demise: Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh tweeted that he is deeply saddened by the death of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. He further added that Jethmalani made some very important contributions in lawmaking and public life.
Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and eminent lawyer, Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2019
Blessed with knowledge and intelligence he made noteworthy contribution to lawmaking and pubic life. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
Irreparable loss to entire legal community: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Jethmalani's death is an irreversible loss for the entire legal community.
Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Nmn85ZUg4u— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019
Narendra Modi on Jathmalani's demise
Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that by Ram Jethmalani's death, India has lost an iconic public figure and an exceptionally brilliant lawyer who made a number of contributions both in Parliament and court.
In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019
Jethmalani passes away
Extending condolences to Jethmalani's family, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was an institution in himself and he provided shape to criminal law in India after independence. Kejriwal further added that Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history.
Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2019
