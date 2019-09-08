Former Union law minister and prominent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passed away early on Sunday morning. Jethmalani was 95-years-old and died just 6 days before his 96th birthday. Jethmalani had been ill since last two weeks. He served as India’s Union Law Minister and a chairman of the Bar Council of India. Jethmalani announced his retirement from the judicial profession on September 10, 2017. He was elected a member of parliament in the 6th and the 7th Lok Sabha on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mumbai.

Live Updates

11:57 (IST)

Sambit Patra on Jethmalani's demise

Smabut Patra also paid tribute to a veteran lawyer and former Union Law Minister Ram Jethmalani.

11:37 (IST)

He will be always remembered for his role in development of Indian Jurisprudence: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

National spokesperson of BJP, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that he is more than sad because of the demise of former Union Minister and veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

11:30 (IST)

Jethmalani was a legal powerhouse: Vasundhara Raje

Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje said that Jethmalani's death is a big loss for the nation as he was an eminent criminal lawyer and thinker.

10:54 (IST)

Saddened by the demise of Jethmalani: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that he is very saddened by the demise Jethmalani and he was an institution himself.

10:45 (IST)

India has lost one of the best jurists: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that he was a legal eagle and was ever ready to pick on legal merit.

10:41 (IST)

Tribute to the doyen of criminal law: Abhishek Singhvi

Abhishek Singhvi, Member of Parliament, said in his tweet that Jethmalani inspired many generations of lawyers and will keep inspiring the lawyers of the country.

10:28 (IST)

Deeply saddened on Jethmalani's demise: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh tweeted that he is deeply saddened by the death of eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. He further added that Jethmalani made some very important contributions in lawmaking and public life.

10:06 (IST)

Irreparable loss to entire legal community: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Jethmalani's death is an irreversible loss for the entire legal community.

10:01 (IST)

Narendra Modi on Jathmalani's demise

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that by Ram Jethmalani's death, India has lost an iconic public figure and an exceptionally brilliant lawyer who made a number of contributions both in Parliament and court.

09:40 (IST)

Jethmalani passes away

Extending condolences to Jethmalani's family, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was an institution in himself and he provided shape to criminal law in India after independence. Kejriwal further added that Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history.

