The State Bank of India has declared a cut in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across all tenors. The 1-year MCLR will come down 8.25 per cent per annum to 8.15 per cent per annum. The rates will come into effect by September 10, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate a high-level segment meeting of the 14th Conference of Parties to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday. India is hosting the UNCCD COP14 which started from September 2 to September 13, 2019. The conference will be held at the India Expo Mart located in Greater Noida is solely aimed at adding to the global discourse on environmental issues which are related to the major issue of land management.

As the National Register of Citizens announced that over 19 lakh people are illegal migrants, now the excluded people are required to approach the Foreigners Tribunal in order to prove their citizenship. The Maharashtra Home Ministry has written a letter to the Navi Mumbai planning authority in order to inquire about land for constructing detention centres for people excluded from the National Register of Citizens. As per the latest reports, NRC is going going to repeat the move in Maharashtra as it did in Assam as Maharashtra is India’s second-most populous state.

Rafael Nadal thrashed Danil Medvedev in the final game of the US Open 2019 to bag 4th US Open title and 19th Grand Slam of his career. Nadal is just a step away from Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams. Rafael Nadal was awarded by prize money of $3.85 million. Previously, Nadal won the US Open title in the year 2010, 2013, and 2019. The breathtaking encounter lasted for a time period of 4 hours and 50 minutes. Previously, Nadal registered a win the finals of the French Open.

