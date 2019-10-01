Breaking News Live Updates: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar. Reports said more than twenty people have lost their lives due to flood and rain-related incidents in the state so far. State capital Patna continues to be among the worst affected areas. The state government and the Centre have accelerated rescue and relief operations. Reports said 26,000 people have taken shelter in different relief camps.
Reports said a five-judge Constitution bench will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the validity of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution today. The bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also includes S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The Supreme Court will also pronounce its judgment on the Centre’s plea seeking a review of court’s March 2018 orders diluting the provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. Earlier on September 18, a bench compromising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah, and B R Gavai had preserved their orders in the matter.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium today during his visit to the city, the ANI reported. Apart from that, Shah is also slated to inaugurate a community Durga Puja. This will be his first visit to West Bengal ever since he became the Union home minister this year. Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal came at a time when over a dozen of people ended their lives over the speculations that the NRC would be implemented in Bengal after Assam.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the valedictory function of Arogya Manthan festival in New Delhi today. The PM will launch a new mobile app of Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Start-Up grand challenge and release a commemorative stamp.
No restriction on movement of people within Jammu and Kashmir in daytime: SG Tushar Mehta
Centre has filed counter affidavit in the petition of Kashmir Times Editor, Anuradha Bhasin who has challenged the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. During the hearing on cases related to Kashmir, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that there is no restriction now on the movement of people within Jammu and Kashmir in the daytime. Mehta also said the Centre will file an affidavit within two weeks.
Bihar State Disaster Management Authority says 40 dead, 9 injured due to heavy rainfall and flooding
The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday said 40 people were killed and others 9 sustained injuries due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Bihar. Currently, relief materials are being packed at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna to be airdropped across the flood-ravaged city.
Patna flood crisis: NDRF personnel rescue 6,000-7,000 people in Rajendra Nagar area
Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday rescued a woman from flood-affected Rajendra Nagar area in Patna. Boats are being used to rescue stranded residents in Rajendra Nagar area. NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said they rescued 6,000-7,000 people including the elderly and patients from Rajendra Nagar area since Monday and the NDRF teams are now concentrating on distribution of relief materials.
Patna flood crisis: High-capacity pumps being used to clear floodwater
Currently, high-capacity pumps are being used to clear flood water in SK Puri area and other localities in Patna after floodwater entered 80 per cent of the households in the city. Now rains have stopped and people are expecting that this will help in clearing water from streets and homes. Water chocked the city as proper drainage facilities were practically non-existent in the majority part of the city.
United Nations ready to work with authorities to help flood victims: Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General
Saddened by the loss of life, displacement of people and destruction of property due to monsoon rains and associated flooding in India, UN Secretary-General spokesperson said the United Nations stands ready to work with the authorities as they respond to the humanitarian needs resulting from this ongoing monsoon season. He also extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and government of India.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chairs meeting of National Crisis Management Committee to review Bihar flood situation
A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been held to review the flood situation in Bihar. As many as 22 NDRF teams have been deployed while 6 teams are deployed in Patna only. The Indian Air Force deployed two helicopters to accelerate rescue and relief operations. Essential supplies of food and drinking water are being supplied by the Bihar government and efforts are underway to restore electricity in flood-affected areas in the state, the ANI reported.