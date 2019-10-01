Breaking News Live Updates: Floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar. Reports said more than twenty people have lost their lives due to flood and rain-related incidents in the state so far. State capital Patna continues to be among the worst affected areas. The state government and the Centre have accelerated rescue and relief operations. Reports said 26,000 people have taken shelter in different relief camps.

Reports said a five-judge Constitution bench will commence the crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the validity of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution today. The bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also includes S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The Supreme Court will also pronounce its judgment on the Centre’s plea seeking a review of court’s March 2018 orders diluting the provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. Earlier on September 18, a bench compromising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah, and B R Gavai had preserved their orders in the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium today during his visit to the city, the ANI reported. Apart from that, Shah is also slated to inaugurate a community Durga Puja. This will be his first visit to West Bengal ever since he became the Union home minister this year. Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal came at a time when over a dozen of people ended their lives over the speculations that the NRC would be implemented in Bengal after Assam.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the valedictory function of Arogya Manthan festival in New Delhi today. The PM will launch a new mobile app of Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Start-Up grand challenge and release a commemorative stamp.

