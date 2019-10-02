Breaking News Live Updates: The celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi have already commenced across the globe. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the country open defecation-free at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat today, reports said. The prime minister is scheduled to address over 20,000 village heads at Sabarmati Riverfront. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi paid homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.
PM Modi had launched the Swacch Bharat campaign in 2014 and the move was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s dream to make India clean. Both the key political parties, the BJP and the Congress, have lined up many programmes to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat.
This space is dedicated to all the top news happening across the world. We will keep updating the space to keep our readers updated with the latest news. The main focus would be on political, entertainment, sports, business and world developments.
Breaking News Live Updates:
Live Updates
Rajnath Singh administers cleanliness oath to people in Delhi
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment today. 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' was also conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project'.
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Air India paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Apart from that, Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive) was conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the Namami Gange Project.
Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport(Delhi) #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/JCEGeL4KPP— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches cow dung soaps, bamboo bottles
On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, and launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles. BJP and Congress have arranged several programmes to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.
Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission & launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles yesterday, on the eve of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/T8UUJRWYBI— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019