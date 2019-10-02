Breaking News Live Updates: The celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi have already commenced across the globe. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the country open defecation-free at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat today, reports said. The prime minister is scheduled to address over 20,000 village heads at Sabarmati Riverfront. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi paid homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

PM Modi had launched the Swacch Bharat campaign in 2014 and the move was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s dream to make India clean. Both the key political parties, the BJP and the Congress, have lined up many programmes to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat.

