Breaking News Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and private sector banks are not facing any liquidity-related problem. Her statement came after a meeting with representatives of house finance companies, NBFCs and banks. Since the economy is facing a slowdown and has touched a six-year low, the Narendra Modi-led government has been announcing a series of measures to revive the economy.
On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai today. Meanwhile, the Mobile Police imposed Section 144 CrPC in view of the security situation at Ballard Estate, where the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is situated. His name has come up in a Rs 25,000-crore scam. The case involves sanctions of huge amount of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.
Earlier on Thursday, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah met CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Mumbai chief Chandrakant Patil in New Delhi. The meeting was held to discuss the seat allocation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party leaders discuss the alliance formula, which will be announced on September 28.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a meeting with Secretaries and Financial Advisors
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a meeting in Delhi on Friday. She will be holding the meeting
with Secretaries and Financial Advisors of key selected Ministries to review total CAPEX by the Ministries in 2019-20 till now and plan for future CAPEX in current financial year.
School, colleges closed in Pune today following heavy rains
Naval Kishore Ram, Pune District Collector has declared a holiday for September 27, for schools and colleges in Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsil in view of heavy rains in the region. As many as 17 people lost their lives after the city recorded a heavy downpour in the past couple of days.
Not Able To Locate Lander: NASA
NASA has released the images taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission. In the pictures, the LRO has targeted landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. NASA has claimed that Chandrayaan 2 had a hard landing and lost its contact. The statement released by NASA also said that it is yet to ascertain the exact location of the lander.
Our @LRO_NASA mission imaged the targeted landing site of India’s Chandrayaan-2 lander, Vikram. The images were taken at dusk, and the team was not able to locate the lander. More images will be taken in October during a flyby in favorable lighting. More: https://t.co/1bMVGRKslp pic.twitter.com/kqTp3GkwuM— NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2019