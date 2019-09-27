Breaking News Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and private sector banks are not facing any liquidity-related problem. Her statement came after a meeting with representatives of house finance companies, NBFCs and banks. Since the economy is facing a slowdown and has touched a six-year low, the Narendra Modi-led government has been announcing a series of measures to revive the economy.

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai today. Meanwhile, the Mobile Police imposed Section 144 CrPC in view of the security situation at Ballard Estate, where the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) is situated. His name has come up in a Rs 25,000-crore scam. The case involves sanctions of huge amount of loans by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah met CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Mumbai chief Chandrakant Patil in New Delhi. The meeting was held to discuss the seat allocation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party leaders discuss the alliance formula, which will be announced on September 28.

Live Updates

