Breaking: Six Terror Associates Arrested in Kulgam District, J&K

Security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested six terror associates in the Malpora Qazigund area.

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have arrested six terror associates in the Malpora Qazigund area. The operation resulted in the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, showcasing the ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region.

Recoveries from the Operation

The operation led to the recovery of several weapons and explosives, including:

  • 1 Pistol
  • 2 Pistol Magazines
  • 27 Pistol Rounds
  • 3 Hand Grenades
  • 35 AK Rounds

The recovered arms and ammunition highlight the potential threat posed by these terror associates and underscore the vigilance of security forces in the region.

