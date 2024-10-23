BRICS Summit 2024: ‘India Supports Peaceful Dialogue’, Says PM Modi

PM Modi at the BRICS Summit emphasized dialogue over war, calling for unity against terrorism and reform in global institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant appearance at the Closed Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit held in Russia, emphasizing India’s firm stance on dialogue and diplomacy as alternatives to conflict.

During his address, he highlighted the collective resilience demonstrated in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed optimism for leveraging this spirit to create a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. Modi underscored the importance of establishing robust global regulations in areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to ensure safety and security in the digital age.

A central theme of Modi’s speech was the need for unity among BRICS nations in combating terrorism and terror financing. He stressed that cooperation is essential, asserting that there is “no place for double standards” in addressing such critical issues. The Prime Minister called for proactive measures to prevent the radicalization of youth and highlighted the urgency of advancing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. Addressing the myriad global challenges including wars, economic instability, climate change, and misinformation Modi asserted that BRICS must position itself as a people-centric platform that serves public interest rather than division.

Modi further proposed welcoming new countries into the BRICS fold, advocating for decisions made unanimously to respect the views of the founding members. He also urged for a timely reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council, the World Trade Organization, and multilateral development banks. He articulated a vision for BRICS as a reformative entity rather than a replacement for established global institutions, reinforcing the need for collaborative efforts to enhance global governance.

Modi’s remarks at the BRICS Summit served to reaffirm India’s commitment to global cooperation, diplomacy, and the fight against terrorism, all while advocating for reform in international institutions to better address contemporary challenges.

