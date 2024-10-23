Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BRICS Summit 2024: ‘India Supports Peaceful Dialogue’, Says PM Modi

PM Modi at the BRICS Summit emphasized dialogue over war, calling for unity against terrorism and reform in global institutions.

BRICS Summit 2024: ‘India Supports Peaceful Dialogue’, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant appearance at the Closed Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit held in Russia, emphasizing India’s firm stance on dialogue and diplomacy as alternatives to conflict.

During his address, he highlighted the collective resilience demonstrated in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed optimism for leveraging this spirit to create a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. Modi underscored the importance of establishing robust global regulations in areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to ensure safety and security in the digital age.

A central theme of Modi’s speech was the need for unity among BRICS nations in combating terrorism and terror financing. He stressed that cooperation is essential, asserting that there is “no place for double standards” in addressing such critical issues. The Prime Minister called for proactive measures to prevent the radicalization of youth and highlighted the urgency of advancing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations. Addressing the myriad global challenges including wars, economic instability, climate change, and misinformation Modi asserted that BRICS must position itself as a people-centric platform that serves public interest rather than division.

MUST READ: US Official Commends Panama’s Decision To Revoke Registration Of Sanctioned Ships

Modi further proposed welcoming new countries into the BRICS fold, advocating for decisions made unanimously to respect the views of the founding members. He also urged for a timely reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council, the World Trade Organization, and multilateral development banks. He articulated a vision for BRICS as a reformative entity rather than a replacement for established global institutions, reinforcing the need for collaborative efforts to enhance global governance.

Modi’s remarks at the BRICS Summit served to reaffirm India’s commitment to global cooperation, diplomacy, and the fight against terrorism, all while advocating for reform in international institutions to better address contemporary challenges.

ALSO READ: Kyiv Warns North Korean Troops In Ukraine: ‘Don’t Die In A Foreign Land’

Filed under

BRICS SUMMIT 2024 India global cooperation Modi diplomacy UN Security Council reform
Advertisement

Also Read

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Liverpool Aims to Extend Winning Streak on Austrian Adventure

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Narendra Modi Pushes For Global Adoption Of India’s UPI Payment System At BRICS Summit

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Plan Your Diwali 2024: Dates For Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, And More

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Canada: 19-Year-Old Sikh Woman Found Dead In Walk-In Oven At Walmart In Halifax

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox