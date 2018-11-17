India-Pakistan 1971 war hero, Brigadier (Retd.) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday at the age of 78. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri had led the Indian Army's 120-men company against the full-fledged Pakistani's tank regiment in the Longewala battle in Rajasthan in 1971. Inspired by his life, a Bollywood film Border was made in 1997, in which actor Sunny Deol had played the role of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

The hero of India-Pakistan 1971 war, Brigadier (Retd.) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri was the Army Major during the 1971 war and took his last breath today at a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri-led Indian Army’s 120-men company against the full-fledged Pakistani’s tank regiment in the Longewala battle in Rajasthan. The war hero propelled enemy to leave the battleground and later he was awarded with the Maha Vir Chakra award. He was a decorated officer of the Indian Army and had received a bunch of medals including the second highest gallantry award.

The saddening news of his demise was confirmed by Kuldip Singh Chandpuri’s son Hardeep Singh Chandpuri, who told the media that the his rites would be performed after war hero’s second son returns from Germany. Expressing his condolences on 1971 war hero’s death, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Very sorry to learn of the sad demise of Brigadier KS Chandpuri, MVC. He was a very brave and distinguished soldier and the hero of the Battle of Longewala. The nation is poorer with his passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Twitter, said, “Deeply saddened on the demise of the legendary hero of the battle of Longewala during Indo-Pak war in 1971, the decorated war veteran Brigadier Sardar Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC, VSM.”

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar extended his condolences saying that he is extremely saddened to hear the demise of a brave son of India, Maha Vir Chakra winner Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri – a hero of the 1971 Battle of Longewala. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of brave soldier in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.

The Bollywood blockbuster Border, released in 1997, was inspired by Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri’s life. The role of the Brigadier was played by actor Sunny Deol in the film.

