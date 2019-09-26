Brinda Karat-led AIDWA team visited Shahjahanpur rape survivor in jail on Thursday. Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat attacked the Yogi government over the arrest of the 23-year-old law student who has accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of raping her.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali, president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, met the Shahjahanpur rape survivor in jail and attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for shielding accused Swami Chinmayanand. Speaking at a press conference, Brinda Karat said the Yogi Adityanath government in the state was misusing its power. She slammed the police and the Uttar Pradesh government for their handling of the whole case and said it was shameful. Karat demanded the Uttar Pradesh Police file a first information report (FIR) based on the woman student’s complaint. She asked why have the police not lodged an FIR even after the woman gave her statement that she was raped. Karat said the charge of extortion under which the rape survivor has been arrested is inhuman. The police arrested the rape survivor instead of the accused, she said.

An All India Democratic Women’s Association team met the rape survivor in the jail where she is lodged along with her family on Thursday. The delegation presented a representation in support of the woman student to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the case. The other members of the AIDWA team were Seema Katiyar, Neelam Tiwari, Sudha Singh, Malti Yadav, Pushpa, and Maimoona Mollah.

On Wednesday, SIT chief Naveen Arora had said the law student had accepted that she had encouraged one of her friends to send the messages to the former BJP leader demanding extortion money of Rs 5 crore. The BJP has distanced itself from the rape accused leader.



The case came to the limelight in the last week of August this year when social media took up the issue after the law student went missing after a video of hers went viral. In the video, the law student alleged a person from Sant Samaj had threatened to kill her and her whole family. Chinmayanand was Minister of State for Home in the Vajpayee government.

An AIDWA delegation led by comrades Brinda Karat and Subhashini Ali, comprising of UP leaders Seema Katiyar, Neelam… Posted by Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday, 26 September 2019

