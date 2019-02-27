#BringBackAbhinandan: As the news of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s arrest went viral, the people of the country started demanding to bring him back. The tweeple have been requesting the Indian government to bring Varthaman back using hashtags like #Abhinandan, #BringBackAbhinandan and #BringAbhinandanBack. Indian Air Force soldier was flying the fighter jet, which was hit by Pakistan and later they captured by pilot, reports. To back their words, Pakistan’s Imran Khan government also shared a video on social media sites. The reports say that the Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 Bison jet on Wednesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar today said that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, India lost one MiG 21 fighter jet and a Pilot was missing after the action. Pakistan had claimed that the missing Wing Commander is in their custody.
The video released by Pakistan government shows Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman refusing to answer all the questions asked by Pakistan’s officers. The Braveheart did not share any details related to his operation, the fighter jet he was flying and other secret information about the country.”I’m sorry, sir… That’s all I’m supposed to tell you,” said the Abhinandan Varthaman.
