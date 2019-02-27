#BringBackAbhinandan: After Pakistan shared the video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, people of Indi started demanding to bring him back from Narendra Modi-led Indian government. The hashtags #Abhinandan, #BringBackAbhinandan and #BringAbhinandanBack have been trending on the internet and people are tweeting to bring him back safely.

#BringBackAbhinandan: As the news of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s arrest went viral, the people of the country started demanding to bring him back. The tweeple have been requesting the Indian government to bring Varthaman back using hashtags like #Abhinandan, #BringBackAbhinandan and #BringAbhinandanBack. Indian Air Force soldier was flying the fighter jet, which was hit by Pakistan and later they captured by pilot, reports. To back their words, Pakistan’s Imran Khan government also shared a video on social media sites. The reports say that the Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 Bison jet on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar today said that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, India lost one MiG 21 fighter jet and a Pilot was missing after the action. Pakistan had claimed that the missing Wing Commander is in their custody.

The video released by Pakistan government shows Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman refusing to answer all the questions asked by Pakistan’s officers. The Braveheart did not share any details related to his operation, the fighter jet he was flying and other secret information about the country.”I’m sorry, sir… That’s all I’m supposed to tell you,” said the Abhinandan Varthaman.

#BringBackAbhinandan

Rest assured..he ll be treated humanly .

Every human being shud be respected.m glad to see that majority of ppl on both sides want peace.sometimes some elements on both sides preach nd propagate hatred which should be countered by the peace loving ppl — Afzal Malik (@nostalgicbird) February 27, 2019

Please go to border and join war… Please stop war mongering #SayNoToWar #BringBackAbhinandan — johnmanjaly (@johnmanjaly) February 27, 2019

My heart goes out to abhinandan i hope he returns safe to india and lets pray for him so he could get back to his family safely!, and also the Indian media warmongers who want our soldiers to die on the border need to think twice they have families too #BringBackAbhinandan — Mubeen shayk (@Mubeeen10) February 27, 2019

Do whatever but bring our hero back safely #BringBackAbhinandan — Barun Kumar (@kmbarun) February 27, 2019

I think every single defence soldiers are like him. Bravo. Lord Ram will give strength. INDIA is with him. We will bring him back. #BringBackAbhinandan — Prickelanaidu (@prickelanaidu) February 27, 2019

Good to see that our soldier is being treated well by pak army. Thanks and appreciated 👍🙏🙏#abhinandan #BringBackAbhinandan — Nikhil (@nikhil________) February 27, 2019

We have a kick-ass Wing Cdr #Abhinandan. He shot an F-16 with a MiG-21. #BringBackAbhinandan — Aditya Vikram (@adityavikram000) February 27, 2019

I know my Country, I believe in my government,and I believe my #IAF soldier very well.

I know #Modi very well.

Pak army be prepared…

We will #BringBackAbhinandan

For sure. — Rohit Gusain (@Gozmit_Cruiser_) February 27, 2019

