An IAS officer and a senior Indian bureaucrat of the Indian government has alleged racial discrimination and rude behaviour by a crew member of flight no. BA8495 from London to Berlin on July 23. The bureaucrat said that he along with his family were deplaned from a flight, moments before the flight was going to take-off. The bureaucrat said that they were deplaned just because a 3-year-old son was crying onboard.

In a letter written by the IAS officer to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, he reported the matter and alleged that no reason was given by the authorities as to why they were deboarded from the plane. The bureaucrat said that he is a joint secretary level officer in GOvernment of India (Ministry of Transport and Highways) bring to your notice the racist and humiliating treatment meted out to me, my wife and 3-year-old son by male crew member staff of the British Airways.

The IAS officer said that when they entered the aircraft, they encountered the rude behaviour of the male crew member when they request him to guide them to their seats. “We struggled in searching our seats and eventually settled. After the security announcement for the seat belt, my wife fastened the seat belt to my

years old baby by putting him on his windows sear but my making him sit on separate seat my son felt uncomfortable and started crying. Then my wife managed to quiet him by taking him in her arms. Aggrieved upon this, that male crew member approached us and started shouting and scolded my three-year-old son to go to his seat,” the IAS officer mentioned in the letter sent to Civil Aviation Minister.

The bureaucrat further said, “With this unusual behaviour of the male crew member, my son got terrified and started crying intensively. Other Indian family sitting behind us offered the child some biscuits to console him. My wife again put the boy on his designated seat and fastened the seat belt even though he kept on crying intensively being in a terrified state of mind due to scolding by the male member came again and shouted at my son that you bloody keep quiet otherwise you will be thrown out of the window and we would be offloaded from the plane. We petrified by the rude and aggressive behaviour of that crew member.”

Speaking in the matter, the British Airways said that it was investigating the case. “It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seatbelt fastened for take-off. We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer,” British Airways said.

It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seatbelt fastened for take-off. We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer: British Airways.

