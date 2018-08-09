Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe in the matter of an IAS officer who alleged misbehaviour by British Airways crew member and for being deboarded from the flight going to Berlin. The incident took place on July 23, 2018. Acting in the case, Suresh Prabhu directed the DGCA to obtain a detailed report from British Airways on the issue.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe after an IAS officer and Indian government bureaucrat in a letter to the minister reported about an alleged misbehaviour to him, his family by a crew member of British Airways. Addressing the matter in a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, the bureaucrat said that he along with family members were later deboarded from the plane. The IAS officer wrote to Suresh Prabhu that they were deboarded before the flight was going to take-off and his 3-year-old was told to bloody keep quiet. Acting in the matter. The incident took place on July 23, 2018 following which Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday directed the DGCA to obtain a detailed report from British Airways on the issue.

I have directed the DGCA to obtain detailed report from British Airways on the issue. https://t.co/57Gjvu4CAP — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 9, 2018

After the issue got highlighted, the British Airways also said that it will investigate the matter. In its response to the case, British Airways said, “It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seatbelt fastened for take-off. We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer.”

In his complaint to the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, the IAS officer in a letter to the minister said that they were meted out with rude behaviour by a British Airways crew member when they asked him to direct them to their seats. According to IAS officer, the crew member told them to look for their seats themselves and also told his 3-year-old son who was crying to bloody keep quiet.

