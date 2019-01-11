The British High Commission in India has got consular access to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. He is accused of having played a key role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal which was finalised when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. In an official statement, the British High Commission said their staff were supporting a British man who is detained in India.

The British High Commission in India has got consular access to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. He is accused of having played a key role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal which was finalised when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. In an official statement, the British High Commission said their staff were supporting a British man who is detained in India. The statement further said British High Commission officials visited him to check his welfare.

It is a major relief for Christian Michel who had earlier sought permission for making phone calls to his family, friends and lawyers. The alleged middleman in VVIP chopper scam was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates on December 4. The AgustaWestland scam has triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janaya Party and the Congress, with just 3 months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

