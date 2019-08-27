British Muslim MP Lord Nazir Ahmed in a tweet predicted after Arun Jaitley, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turn. His tweet has been slammed on social media.

British Muslim MP Lord Nazir Ahmed predicts after Arun Jaitley, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turn, gets slammed on social media: A Pakistani-origin member of the House of Lords in the UK, Lord Nazir Ahmed has sent waves across the political spectrums with his controversial tweet regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet, apparently a reply to Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s claim that the Opposition had resorted to sorcery on the BJP leaders, Lord Nazir Ahmed said that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former finance minister Arun Jaitley died within a year, adding next in the row is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier while addressing a condolence meeting to pay tribute to senior party leaders Arun Jaitley and Babulal Gaur, Pragya Thakur had alleged that one of her gurus told her that the opposition was resorting to sorcery on your party (BJP) and its leaders.

Claims of sorcery, Jadoo , magic, witchcraft, on @BJP4India by opposition Jaitley, Gaur former CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shushma Swaraj , Atal Vajpayee , Manohar Parrikar CM Goa and Arun Jaitley … have all died in the last one year hey @narendramodi is next https://t.co/Kqfco5RXk9 — Lord Nazir Ahmed (@nazir_lord) August 26, 2019

Lord Nazir Ahmed did not miss a chance to take a dig on Pragya Thakur, which came down heavily on himself immediately. Several social media users slammed the British parliamentarian for his absurd tweet. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was among the others to react on the matter immediately. In a tweet, Rijiju questioned his ability to get appointed as a Member of Lords.

I’m unable to come to terms with the fact as to how the hell on this planet, in the midst of the whole British intelligentsia, did you manage to get appointed as a Member of the House of Lords !!! https://t.co/GnolNL5ADD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 26, 2019

On August 24, 2019, Arun Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66. Gaur, another BJP leader passed away at 89 on August 21. Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also passed away earlier this month. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died last year.

The former Labour peer was accused of allegedly raping and harassing two children in 1970. The alleged victims were a girl and a boy aged under 13. The offences had taken place when Ahmed was a teenager.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App