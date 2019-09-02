Air Force chief BS Dhanoa flies his last MiG21 sortie with Abhinandan Varthaman: The MiG-21 Type 69 fighter aircraft took to the skies at Air Force Station Pathankot on Monday. Both IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie.

Air Force chief BS Dhanoa flies his last MiG21 sortie with Abhinandan Varthaman: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew in the trainer version of the MiG-21 Type 69 fighter Aircraft, earlier on Monday. This was also the last sortie of the IAF chief in a combat aircraft as he retires on September 30, 2019. Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had assumed duty on December 31, 2016, following the retirement of Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha. The Narendra Modi-led NDA govt has already started the process to pick the new IAF chief on the basis of seniority.

The MiG-21 Type 69 fighter aircraft took to the skies at Air Force Station Pathankot on Monday. Both IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie, reports said.

#WATCH IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at Air Force Station Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. It's the last sortie flown by IAF Chief in a fighter aircraft before retirement.They took off around 1130 hrs for a 30 min sortie. pic.twitter.com/retSoI3EVl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Speaking to reporters, BS Dhanoa said it was a pleasure for him to fly with Abhinandan because he has got his flying category back, that is what all pilots look forward to. Dhanoa, who has flown with Abhinandan’s father, said it’s an honour for him to do his last sortie in IAF, in a fighter aircraft, with Abhinandan himself. The IAF chief also said that both of them have two things in common: first, both of them ejected and second, both of them have fought Pakistanis. Dhanoa had flown MiG 21 Bison jets during Kargil War while Abhinandan flew the same jet after the Balakot airstrike. Dhanoa was ejected in 1988 and it took him 9 months to get his category back while Abhinandan resumed duty in less than 6 months.

Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman at AF Stn Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. This was the last sortie flown by ACM Dhanoa in a fighter aircraft before his retirement. They took off around 1130h for a 30 min sortie. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Fw2RRZMOS — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 2, 2019

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive for 60 hours in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight. He was awarded the Vir Chakra gallantry award in August 2019 for shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jet during the aerial dogfight after the Balakot airstrikes.

He resumed duties at Suratgarh Air Force Station in Rajasthan in his first posting after returning from Pakistan.

On the other hand, Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander S Dhami became the first female officer in the country to become the Flight Commander of a flying unit on August 27. She took over as Flight Commander of a Chetak helicopter unit at Hindon airbase. Flight Commander is the second in command of the unit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App