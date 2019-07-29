BS Yediyurappa wins Karnataka Assembly trust vote: 3 disqualified MLAs move Supreme Court challenging outgoing Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision: As BS Yediyurappa won Karnataka Assembly trust vote, three of the disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court challenging outgoing Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision today. The three MLAs have alleged that the former Speaker has gone against the court's orders.

BS Yediyurappa wins Karnataka Assembly trust vote: 3 disqualified MLAs move Supreme Court challenging outgoing Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision: Three rebel lawmakers, who were disqualified from the state Assembly by former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on July 25, have moved the Supreme Court challenging Kumar’s decision today, July 29, 2019. With the disqualification, the lawmakers would not be allowed to contest for the assembly and by-polls for the current assembly. The three rebel MLAs — R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli — approached the Apex court alleging that the former Speaker’s orders have violated principles of natural justice. They have alleged that before disqualifying, the Speaker sends seven-day notice to the Speaker, however, they were given only a three-day notice.

While terming the conduct of the former Speaker as malafide, the MLAs have also accused him of contempt of the court’s orders. The rebel MLAs have alleged that the Speaker went on to disqualify the rebel lawmakers despite the court’s order to re-examine resignations. The MLAs have also alleged that the outgoing Speaker disqualified them for skipping the trust vote, however, the court had ordered them to skip attending the House.

Interestingly, the KR Ramesh Kumar resigned as Speaker soon after BS Yediyurappa won the majority in the House by voice vote. While addressing the assembly, Yediyurappa claimed that his government would not indulge in vindictive politics and set the administration right.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Speaker also disqualified 14 of the JDS-Congress rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. Now, the total number of MLAs who have been disqualified from the assembly has reached 17.

