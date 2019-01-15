Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has asked Karnataka BJP MLAs to be ready for good news by Tuesday evening, reports said. This comes amid allegations of horse trading being made by both the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had earlier said there was no truth that three Congress MLAs were in touch with BJP.

Karnataka political crisis: Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has sent a message to Karnataka BJP MLAs, asking them to be ready for good news by Tuesday evening, reports said. This comes amid allegations of horse trading being made by both the JDS-Congress combine and the BJP. BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had earlier said there was no truth that three Congress MLAs were in touch with BJP. The Opposition Congress has accused the BJP of establishing the Karnataka government through money and power. The Congress party described BJP’s latest attempt as Operation Lotus 3.0 to topple the ruling Congress-JDS combine ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said three Congress MLAs were camping in a Mumbai hotel in the company of some BJP leaders. The BJP, on the other hand, has shifted its more than a hundred MLA to a resort in Haryana’s Gurugram. Earlier in the day, two independent MLA – R Shankar and H Nagesh – withdrew their support to the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka.

However, there is no threat to Karnataka government which has 5 more MLAs than the required 113 halfway mark. Confident HD Kumaraswamy said attempts by BJP will fail and the JDS-Congress government will last for complete 5 years. He further dismissed any threats to the Karnataka government, saying that his government was stable.

The chief minister said he knew they would pull out of the JDS-Congress combine government in Karnataka. The fresh political crisis in Karnataka erupted just months ahead of crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections likely to be held in April-May this year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More