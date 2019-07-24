BS Yeddyurappa is all set to become the chief minister of Karnataka once again. The 76-year-old is likely to take the oath as CM for the fourth time by the weekend. The BJP leader will meet the PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah in Delhi today.

BS Yeddyurappa is all set to become the chief minister of Karnataka for the 4th term. Reports said the 76-year-old BJP heavyweight is likely to take oath as CM by the weekend. The Central BJP leadership had announced him as the CM candidate in 2018 Assembly elections in the state. Yeddyurappa, whose last term was just 2 and-a-half days old, will be the next CM of Karnataka as the BJP top brass has decided to ensure his honorable exit.

After winning the trust vote on Tuesday against HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Yeddyurappa said that he will meet the PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

The former chief minister said he will discuss with PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah about the next government. After meeting BJP top brass, Yeddyurappa is likely to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala to claim for the government.

The political drama started when 16 legislators of Congress-JD(S) alliance government tendered their resignations and two other Independent MLAs also pulled out support from the govt. The rebel MLAs cooped up themselves in Mumbai’s 5-star hotel. The 14 months-old Congress-JDS government collapsed after it lost the confidence vote by getting 99 votes against the 105 to the BJP in the Karnataka assembly on Tuesday, ending the nearly 3-week-long high political drama in the state.

In the 225-member Karnataka Assembly, 20 lawmakers were not present in the House on the trust vote day. In 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, the Congress 80 seats, and JDS 37 seats. The Independent candidates scored 2 seats.

#UPDATE: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting concludes. Another meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow at party office in Bengaluru at 11 am. https://t.co/spZJgjkkw7 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

