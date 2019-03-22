The Congress has sought an independent investigation into the allegations by newly-appointed Lokpal, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference earlier today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that all BJP watchmen are thieves (BJP ke sare Chowkidar Chor Hai).

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has come under severe criticism, following a report published by a news magazine alleging that he paid bribes to BJP’s top brass, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress, which is trying to keep alive its #ChowkidarChorHai campaign against BJP’s #MainBhiChowkidar, wasted no time to grab the opportunity to accuse BJP leaders of corruption, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name was mentioned in Congress’ tweet this afternoon.

The Congress has sought an independent investigation into the allegations by newly-appointed Lokpal, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a press conference earlier today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that all BJP watchmen are thieves (BJP ke sare Chowkidar Chor Hai).

BJP ke sare Chowkidar Chor Hai. NoMo

Arun Jaitley

Rajnath Singh

——-

——-

——- https://t.co/jRmdkYjAhg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2019

He even mentioned three names – NoMo, which means Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh in his tweet. Recently, the BJP ministers and supporters had pre-fixed chowkidar to their names on Twitter.

But BS Yeddyurappa hit back at the Congress and termed the documents cited by magazine’s article as forged. BS Yeddyurappa said the Income Tax department had examined and found that these documents and signature are forged. Senior BJP leader even threatened to file a defamation case. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Congress’ claims and said the opposition party has lost its balance as it is staring at defeat.

Dear diary, it seems my corruption has been caught, I tried to bribe several BJP leaders & now the country knows. I can only hope my Chowkidar protects me like all the other Chors.

Yours truly, @BSYBJP#YeddyurappaDiary pic.twitter.com/fxn9p3vajs — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2019

The article, titled The Yeddy Diaries, has alleged that payoffs amounting to Rs 1800 crore by former Karnataka chief minister to BJP’s national leaders, its central committee, judges and advocates. Yeddyurappa was the chief minister of the southern state of Karnataka between 2008 and 2011.

The latest controversy has come as a morale booster for the Congress as the country is on the verge of Lok Sabha 2019 polls. The Congress president has also been vocal about the purported corruption in Rafale deal with France.

But the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been so far successful in conveying a message among voters that it has zero tolerance against corruption.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More