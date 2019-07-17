BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday could be seen playing cricket along with other party legislators as party's media cell shared a photo of the senior leader. The picture is making noise on social media given the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka after the resignation of 15 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Amid the Karanataka turmoil that has shaken the Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state, BJP state president and senior leader and Yeddyurappa could be seen in a relaxed mood playing cricket with party legislators who have been accommodated at a resort on the outskirts of the city.

A photo of the BJP state president was shared by the party’s media cell that shows Yeddyurappa playing cricket with party MLAs Renukaacharya and SR Vishwanath.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday hearing the pleas of 16 MLAs against the alleged delay by Speaker Ramesh Kumar in accepting their resignations pronounced that the speaker should consider the resignations, though there’s no time-bound on him. It also said that the rebel MLAs should not be compelled to attend the trust vote in the house and hence can opt of the assembly.

The order from the top court has come a day before the Congress-JD (S) government faces the floor test in the assembly which would end suspense over the numbers game triggered by a fleet of resignations by the ruling coalition lawmakers.

As many as 16 MLAs 13 from Congress, three from HD (S) have resigned while two independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, therefore cornering it further on the brink of collapse.

In an attempt to keep the flock together prior to the floor test, the Congress, BJP, and JD (S) have shifted their MLAs to resorts. Yeddyurappa has been busy with senior party legislators strategizing to further dampen the already wobbly coalition government headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the state.

