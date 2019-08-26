BS Yediyurappa likely to have 3 deputy CMs, decision soon: Reports and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurppa have hinted that the BJP-led KArntaka govt might have three deputy CMs. KS Eshwarappa, Ashwathnarayan, Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, and R Ashoka are the probables for the post, however, nothing is confirmed. Meanwhile, the list has also led to an unrest among other party leaders.

BS Yediyurappa govt likely to have 3 deputy CMs, decision soon: Reports: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to announce his new and expanded cabinet by today, reports sai. Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka CM pointed towards the probability that he would be having one to three deputy CMs. The names that have been doing the rounds for the post of deputy CMs include KS Eshwarappa, Ashwathnarayan, Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, and R Ashoka.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s statement that hinted towards the possibility of more than one deputy CMs has led to chaos among the party members. The list of expected names has agitated some of the senior BJP leaders who have been feeling ignored as their inexperienced counterparts were chosen for the post.

While the party leaders have agreed to the choice Karjol, given to his status in the party, the other two names including Ashwathnarayan and Savadi have become the bone of contention for the party members. A senior party leader was quoted by a leading daily saying that Ashwathnarayan was never a minister while Savadi lost the seat, he was contesting from in elections, adding the party could not consider their names for such top post.

On August 20, 2019, 17 ministers were inducted into Yediyurappa’s cabinet. It was only last week when these ministers took an oath without any portfolios and were sent to the flood-affected areas.

Congratulations to the newly inducted cabinet ministers. Together, let us work towards unveiling a new era of development, growth and prosperity in line with the aspirations of the people of Karnataka and the vision of PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mWxBpNiAdN — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 20, 2019

The list of Yediyurappa’s new cabinet was ready on Saturday itself, however, it was put on hold following the death of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

