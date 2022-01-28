Soundarya VY, the granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, was found dead in a private flat in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon, according to the BJP leader’s office. The deceased was sent to Bowring Hospital for a post-mortem, according to reports.

She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her Vasant Nagar residence, according to police. The death of Soundarya has sparked an investigation at the High Grounds Police Station. The motive for the 30-year-old doctor’s drastic action was not immediately known, according to authorities.

Soundarya was the daughter of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi and was a doctor by profession. She married Neeraj, who is also a doctor, a few years ago. Neeraj went for duty at 8 a.m. on Friday, and she is believed to have committed suicide two hours later.

When the maid arrived at the residence and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain, the situation was discovered. She alerted Dr. Neeraj, who also phoned her but received no answer, according to the police, who added that the door was then forced open. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, several ministers, and top BJP officials learned of the occurrence and hurried to Yediyurappa’s home to comfort the grieving family members.