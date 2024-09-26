BSES To Provide ‘Tatkal’ Electricity Connections For Pujas

BSES has introduced an innovative ‘Tatkal’ scheme aimed at providing same-day temporary electricity connections, specifically timed to coincide with the upcoming festival season. This initiative, announced on Thursday, seeks to enhance the festive experience for residents while simultaneously addressing the pressing issue of pollution, which typically rises during this time of year. Under the ‘Tatkal’ scheme, individuals can easily apply for new temporary connections through various convenient platforms, including the BSES website, the mobile application, WhatsApp, or by visiting customer care and Digi Seva centres. This accessibility ensures that consumers can swiftly secure the power they need for celebrations.

The launch of this service is particularly relevant for events such as Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas, and weddings. By facilitating temporary connections within 24 hours of completing the necessary formalities, BSES not only aims to enhance the festive spirit but also plays a crucial role in efforts to mitigate air pollution during this critical time. The statement issued by BSES emphasizes that this initiative aligns with the broader goals of reducing reliance on polluting diesel generators, which are commonly used for temporary power during such events.

MUST READ: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Ex-TN Minister V Senthil Balaji (newsx.com) Traditionally, pollution levels in Delhi see a sharp increase during the winter and festival months, prompting the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), notified on September 18. The BSES’s ‘Tatkal’ connections are designed to serve as a sustainable alternative to these diesel generators, thereby significantly cutting down on both noise and air pollution.

“Our ‘Tatkal’ service ensures that celebrations are brighter while contributing to a cleaner environment,” stated a BSES official. The integration of advanced IT systems and streamlined processes allows the company to make same-day connections a reality, directly supporting Delhi’s efforts in combating pollution.

With this new service, the waiting period for new connections has been dramatically reduced from the previous norm of up to seven days to just a few hours. This expedited process is vital during the festive season when reliable power supply is essential for celebrations. Understanding this urgency, BSES has placed its operations and maintenance teams on high alert, ensuring that they are prepared to meet the increased demand for temporary connections.

The ‘Tatkal’ scheme not only emphasizes BSES’s commitment to providing efficient service but also underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship. By reducing the dependency on diesel generators, the initiative plays a significant role in lowering harmful emissions. This initiative aligns with the overarching goals of the GRAP to improve air quality during a period that is crucial for both cultural celebrations and public health.